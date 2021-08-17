RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $32,070.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $32,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $30,520.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $30,230.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $31,750.00.

On Monday, June 14th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

Shares of RAPT traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.12. 102,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,400. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $947.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.84%. Research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,553 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,608,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,141,000 after acquiring an additional 217,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 162,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $18,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

