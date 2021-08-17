KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Insider Andrew Barrie Sells 9,337 Shares

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE KBR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 474,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -151.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.66. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KBR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in KBR in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in KBR in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KBR by 607.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

