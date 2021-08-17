Insider Selling: Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Director Sells 1,188 Shares of Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total value of $2,445,996.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CABO traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,051.04. The company had a trading volume of 36,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,907.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 51.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

CABO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

