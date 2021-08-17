Tap Trading Up 42.8% Over Last 7 Days (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Tap coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tap has traded up 42.8% against the dollar. Tap has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $388,764.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00057565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.74 or 0.00835705 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00046859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00099647 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

