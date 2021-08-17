17,414 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Derbend Asset Management

Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 200,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 124,601 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 33,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 68,594,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,970,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.