Derbend Asset Management Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,978,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,095. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.35.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

