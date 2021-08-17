Mirrored Tesla Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be purchased for $675.84 or 0.01507168 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $24.18 million and $243,284.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00052778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00126122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00151707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,904.87 or 1.00140739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.73 or 0.00882503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 35,779 coins. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

