ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $2,888.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.14 or 0.00312517 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00134332 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009172 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00148450 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002652 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,280,072 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

