Distillate Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,285,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

