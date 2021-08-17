DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%.

DRIO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.56. 364,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.67. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other DarioHealth news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at $883,389.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,373.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,573 shares of company stock worth $1,083,832 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DarioHealth stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of DarioHealth worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

