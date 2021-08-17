Derbend Asset Management Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 192.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.65. 7,629,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,818. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.17.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

