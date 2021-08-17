Derbend Asset Management Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Derbend Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. NovoCure comprises about 1.2% of Derbend Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVCR. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,168,000 after acquiring an additional 862,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after acquiring an additional 628,280 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,635,000 after acquiring an additional 602,857 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,392 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,005,000 after acquiring an additional 110,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.71, for a total value of $306,788.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,671.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,722 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.32. 653,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,587. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,705.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

