Distillate Capital Partners LLC Sells 32,636 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 32,636 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.3% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.69. 21,543,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,494,947. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

