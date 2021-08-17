Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.88. 7,414,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,195,025. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $354.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,411 shares of company stock worth $70,053,725. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

