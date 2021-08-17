Polkadex Trading Up 33.5% Over Last 7 Days (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $14.11 or 0.00031464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a total market cap of $44.78 million and $6.98 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkadex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00053223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00125626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00152375 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,678.82 or 0.99605166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.89 or 0.00882579 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.