8PAY Price Reaches $0.0337 on Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $341,212.54 and $519,176.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00053223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00125626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00152375 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,678.82 or 0.99605166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.89 or 0.00882579 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “8PAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.