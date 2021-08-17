Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00057610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.75 or 0.00837682 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00046780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00154231 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

RFUEL is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

