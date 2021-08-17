Derbend Asset Management Acquires Shares of 29,371 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Derbend Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.84. 590,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,624. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

