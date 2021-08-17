Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases 497 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after acquiring an additional 373,347 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.76. 1,159,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,166. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.98. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

