Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $826,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,458. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.86. The company has a market capitalization of $261.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,388,332 shares of company stock worth $334,484,711 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

