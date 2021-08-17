Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $23.64 EPS

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($23.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($23.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AVTE traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $12.73. 68,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,707. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $29.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

