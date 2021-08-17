GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.26. 1,319,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

