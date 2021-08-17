Zealium (NZL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Zealium has a market capitalization of $32,884.25 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zealium has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009500 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011234 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.00191337 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,795,559 coins and its circulating supply is 16,795,559 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.