QASH Market Cap Tops $24.97 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QASH has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $24.97 million and $896,249.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00056650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.53 or 0.00822693 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00046464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00098705 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (QASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

