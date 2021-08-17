NativeCoin Price Reaches $0.0641 on Exchanges (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 84.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded up 39.7% against the dollar. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $4.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00050175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.44 or 0.00295023 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043556 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000712 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008408 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00013622 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.