Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,883 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,677. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $154.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

