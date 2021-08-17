Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $162.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $143.14. 36,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,876. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $110.69 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,143,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,229,000 after buying an additional 1,053,172 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 367,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after buying an additional 23,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.