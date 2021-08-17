Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Viant Technology alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Viant Technology stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,234. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $866.95 million and a P/E ratio of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $69.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,392,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viant Technology (DSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.