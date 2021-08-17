Rate3 Hits Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Rate3 has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $98,762.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00057414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.18 or 0.00834294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00047470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00099259 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

