Argon Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $154,039.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00052312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00124573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00150937 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,701.52 or 1.00205676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.92 or 0.00894241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,033,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,888,119 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

