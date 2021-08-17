Public Mint Trading 36.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $628,510.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00058417 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000659 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

