1,577 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Purchased by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DASH. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.80.

Shares of DASH stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.88. 3,444,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion and a PE ratio of -25.15. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.34.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

