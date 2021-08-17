EPIQ Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,577 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 35,081 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

NYSE DASH traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $185.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,237. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.34. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.15.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total value of $218,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,384,629. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.80.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.