Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.58.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $4.77 on Tuesday, hitting $166.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,568,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

