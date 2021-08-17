Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 234 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Dover by 9.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after purchasing an additional 38,778 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 127.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 10.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $173.02. 586,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.88. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $174.01.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

