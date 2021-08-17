Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.0% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.56.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ECL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.29. 716,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,490. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

