Moeda Loyalty Points Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $15.22 million and approximately $867,291.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

