Sun (New) Hits Market Capitalization of $171.09 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sun (New) has a market cap of $171.09 million and approximately $46.63 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002423 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00057791 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00124620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015236 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

SUN is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

