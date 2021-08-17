American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,161 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of American Express by 15.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 104,598 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 39.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of American Express by 18.6% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,629,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,818. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

