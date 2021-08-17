EPIQ Capital Group LLC Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.24. 23,338,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,534,316. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

