Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,783 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in HUYA by 19.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in HUYA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in HUYA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in HUYA by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUYA remained flat at $$9.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,524,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,964. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.46. HUYA Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

