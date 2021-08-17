Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,510 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.34% of Bally’s worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BALY traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,082. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.57. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BALY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

