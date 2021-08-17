keyTango (TANGO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $457,080.00

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. keyTango has a total market capitalization of $766,166.86 and $457,080.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, keyTango has traded up 36.1% against the US dollar. One keyTango coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00058829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.58 or 0.00857665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00048559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00156307 BTC.

keyTango Coin Profile

TANGO is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,545,949 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

keyTango Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade keyTango should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy keyTango using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

