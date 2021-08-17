ByteNext (BNU) Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Million

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. ByteNext has a market cap of $1.39 million and $227,513.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ByteNext has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00054579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00127062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00155369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,731.72 or 0.99758807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.26 or 0.00903790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.