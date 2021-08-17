Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 151,035 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 151,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 638.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 227,887 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.8% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MET traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.47. 4,146,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,901. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

