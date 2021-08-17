Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 736.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,661 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 52.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 41.8% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $90.95. 6,731,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,064,729. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.89. The stock has a market cap of $253.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

