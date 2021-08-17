MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Update

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the July 15th total of 48,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. 18,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after acquiring an additional 241,260 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,406,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 529,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 102.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

