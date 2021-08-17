Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,781 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.12% of Penn National Gaming worth $14,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 37.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.5% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,959,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,342. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

