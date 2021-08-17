Mushroom (MUSH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.00

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Mushroom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges. Mushroom has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and $13.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mushroom has traded 57.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00053222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00126388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00155924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,487.28 or 0.99037479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.02 or 0.00897194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.71 or 0.06867183 BTC.

Mushroom Profile

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,053,834 coins and its circulating supply is 30,720,299 coins. The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

Buying and Selling Mushroom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mushroom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mushroom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

