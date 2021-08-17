Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 2,088,368 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,629,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088,368 shares during the period. NexGen Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $18,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 40.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 37.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,547,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 419,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 40.43 and a quick ratio of 40.43. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.04.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

